Daily Forex Rates (20-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-20-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.06
|
Rs. 86.56
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.84
|
Rs. 92.51
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.35
|
Rs. 2.49
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 103.78
|
Rs. 106.86
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.28
|
Rs. 55.89
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.50
|
Rs. 64.36
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.65
|
Rs. 96.43
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.65
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.61
|
Rs. 4.83
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.50
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.88
|
Rs. 51.86
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.39
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.61
|
Rs. 7.91
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.57
|
Rs. 63.40
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.99
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.91
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A