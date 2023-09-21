Live
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (21-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-21-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.96
Rs. 86.45
Euro
Rs. 89.51
Rs. 92.17
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.86
Rs. 23.54
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.35
Rs. 2.48
British Pound
Rs. 103.42
Rs. 106.49
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.84
Rs. 55.44
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.24
Rs. 64.09
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 92.79
Rs. 95.55
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.60
South African Rand
Rs. 4.64
Rs. 4.86
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.84
Rs. 11.37
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.49
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.70
Rs. 51.66
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.36
Rs. 22.81
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.63
Rs. 7.93
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.40
Rs. 63.23
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.96
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.89
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A