Live
- Giving welfare schemes by knocking on the door
- I-T officials raid premises of prominent Kerala vloggers
- KTR meets Rajnath Singh for defence land
- Kajol says her character from ‘The Trial’ is ‘every woman’s core’
- Demolition of Dalit homes: People will teach BJP a lesson, says Priyanka Gandhi
- NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad
- Shahana Goswami says she chooses roles that let her represent real women
- Daily Forex Rates (23-06-2023)
- Jagananna Suraksha to resolve people's problems: Adimulapu Suresh
- Indian School of Development Management Launches Centre for Data Science and Social Impact with Citi at Koramangala in Bangalore
Daily Forex Rates (23-06-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-23-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-23-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.83
|Rs. 85.29
|Euro
|Rs. 90.04
|Rs. 92.72
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.55
|Rs. 23.22
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.27
|Rs. 108.40
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.44
|Rs. 57.08
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.77
|Rs. 64.63
|Kuwaiti dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.05
|Rs. 94.78
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.68
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.21
|Bahraini dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.86
|Rs. 52.87
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.03
|Rs. 22.50
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.75
|Rs. 8.06
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.28
|Rs. 63.11
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.76
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.93
|Qatari riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS