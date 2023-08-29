Live
- Indian-American dentist admits stealing $500k Covid relief money
- PL Stock Update – Navneet Education: K-12 valuation witnesses a jump of 25-30%
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Sibling
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announces $430 mn for energy transition facility
- 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami
- Islamabad High Court suspends Imran’s sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release (Ld)
- NTR Trust will work for quality healthcare for every poor, says Nara Bhuvaneshwari
- India records 23 new Covid cases
- MP doctors to get salary under 7th Pay Commission slabs with effect from 2016 says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Fun activity necessary in Kota coaching, says Raj government committee
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (29-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-29-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-29-2023.
|
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.51
|
Rs. 85.99
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.37
|
Rs. 93.06
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.73
|
Rs. 23.41
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.54
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 105.35
|
Rs. 108.48
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.78
|
Rs. 55.38
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.40
|
Rs. 63.22
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 94.49
|
Rs. 97.30
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.73
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.70
|
Rs. 4.93
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.75
|
Rs. 11.28
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.51
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.47
|
Rs. 51.43
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.23
|
Rs. 22.68
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.68
|
Rs. 7.98
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.67
|
Rs. 63.50
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.03
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.83
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
E.O.M.