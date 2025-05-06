Daiwa Announces Up to 60% Off and Exclusive Bank Offers on Premium Made-in-India TVs on Flipkart

Daiwa, the premium Made-in-India smart TV brand, is excited to be a part of the SASA LELE Sale, starting 1st May 2025, Flipkart. Shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off across selective models of Daiwa TV, along with a host of exciting offers including no-cost EMI, exclusive bank discounts, and exchange benefits, making premium entertainment more accessible than ever.

From compact 32-inch models to large-screen 65-inch 4K TVs, Daiwa’s product portfolio features LG’s webOS Hub Operating System, Coolita, and Google TV platforms, packed with advanced features such as HD Ready, Full HD, and 4K resolutions, QLED displays, and Dolby Audio. Whether it’s for everyday family viewing or a cinematic experience at home, Daiwa TVs offer the perfect fit for every need and budget.

To make smart TVs even more affordable, Daiwa is offering no-cost EMI options through leading banks like SBI and HDFC, along with attractive exchange offers. Special promotions and extended warranty benefits will also be available on select models during the SASA LELE Sale period.

“We’re excited to be part of the SASA LELE Sale, which gives us the perfect opportunity to bring high-quality, affordable entertainment to more Indian homes. With up to 60% off and exclusive offers, this sale is an ideal chance to upgrade your home entertainment experience with a Daiwa TV.” said Ms. Priyanka Sukhija, Director of Brand Operations at Daiwa.

As Daiwa enters another exciting sale season, it reaffirms its mission—to make premium entertainment not a luxury, but a lifestyle. Recognised for its ‘Made-in-India, Made-for-India’ approach, the brand continues to disrupt the market with smart innovations that resonate with today’s digital-first generation.