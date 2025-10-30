Live
- Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor
- Kanakadasa Jayanti to be celebrated as state fest on Dec 8
- Pushpayagam performed at Tirumala
- ECI to rule on Azharuddin cabinet induction and CM's promises
- BRS gripes about Naveen Yadav’s strong-arm ‘tactics’ against cadre
- Nadendla vows to procure every grain of paddy
- FGG launches voter awareness drive ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll
- Resolving public issues is the govt’s primary goal: Minister
- KTR to hit campaign trail in JH with roadshows from today
- Health services improved in state: Min
Decathlon Launches Kipsta RESIST Football Series for Diverse Indian Terrains
100% Made in India, Designed and manufactured locally to meet the needs of Indian footballers.
Decathlon, a leading sports retailer, today announced the launch of the Kipsta RESIST football series, developed to meet the needs of footballers across India’s diverse playing surfaces.
Recognizing the variety of conditions, from hard, dry grounds to wet, uneven pitches, Decathlon developed the RESIST series under its sub-label, Kipsta, to provide a durable and reliable option for players across the country.
The Kipsta RESIST football series is designed to meet the demands of India’s varied playing environments, offering durability and consistent performance across different surfaces. The launch reinforces Decathlon’s commitment to providing footballers—from urban centers to semi-urban and rural areas, with high-quality, affordable, and accessible equipment that suits India’s growing football community.
Speaking on the launch, Hans Peter Jensen, Sports Director, Decathlon India, says, “Football is more than a game—it’s a celebration of passion, community and the joy of playing together. In India, the sport is experiencing a cultural rise, rooted in self-expression, shared enthusiasm and the thrill of being in the moment. The Kipsta RESIST series embodies this spirit, designed for durability and performance on any surface, enabling players to move freely, play fearlessly, and stay connected to the love of the game. At Decathlon, we are proud to support this growing football community, helping players of all levels explore their potential, celebrate their talent and experience the true joy of football.”
- Training High Resist Ball - The Training High Resist Ball has been designed for endurance and reliability across India’s diverse playing surfaces. Built with a robust, abrasion-resistant rubber outer layer, it ensures long-lasting performance for regular training and recreational matches. Suitable for use on hard ground, mud, gravel, and artificial or natural grass, the ball meets FIFA Basic standards for sturdiness and bounce. It offers strong technical performance at an inclusive price point, enabling more players to train consistently and confidently.
- Club High Resist Ball - The Club High Resist Ball is crafted for competitive and club-level play, offering enhanced durability combined with refined control. Its rubber outer cover lamination with foam delivers a softer feel and precise ball response while maintaining resistance on harder surfaces. Moreover, the thermofusion stitching technology ensures a better lifetime of the ball. Engineered for use across multiple grounds from artificial and natural grass to gravel and mud, it complies with FIFA Basic standards to ensure quality and consistency. Reflecting Decathlon’s belief in democratizing sport, the Club High Resist Ball provides advanced performance at an accessible price, supporting players who aspire to elevate their game. The Club High Resist Ball, White & Blue, is also available in Size 4 for kids.
The RESIST series includes the Training Resist and Club Resist models, catering to different levels of play. The Training Resist is designed for recreational use and skill development, while the Club Resist is built for more competitive play.
Decathlon's Kipsta RESIST football series is now available at Decathlon stores across India and online on www.decathlon.in
Watch the Campaign video here - Decathlon Resist Series | One Football, All Fields