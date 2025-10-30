Decathlon Launches Kipsta RESIST Football Series for Diverse Indian Terrains

Decathlon, a leading sports retailer, today announced the launch of the Kipsta RESIST football series, developed to meet the needs of footballers across India’s diverse playing surfaces.

Recognizing the variety of conditions, from hard, dry grounds to wet, uneven pitches, Decathlon developed the RESIST series under its sub-label, Kipsta, to provide a durable and reliable option for players across the country.

The Kipsta RESIST football series is designed to meet the demands of India’s varied playing environments, offering durability and consistent performance across different surfaces. The launch reinforces Decathlon’s commitment to providing footballers—from urban centers to semi-urban and rural areas, with high-quality, affordable, and accessible equipment that suits India’s growing football community.

Speaking on the launch, Hans Peter Jensen, Sports Director, Decathlon India, says, “Football is more than a game—it’s a celebration of passion, community and the joy of playing together. In India, the sport is experiencing a cultural rise, rooted in self-expression, shared enthusiasm and the thrill of being in the moment. The Kipsta RESIST series embodies this spirit, designed for durability and performance on any surface, enabling players to move freely, play fearlessly, and stay connected to the love of the game. At Decathlon, we are proud to support this growing football community, helping players of all levels explore their potential, celebrate their talent and experience the true joy of football.”