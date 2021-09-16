Deccan Grainz sets up rice processing unit

Hyderabad: DECCAN Grainz Private Limited, a leading city-based rice exporter, has set up a rice processing unit with a monthly processing capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes in Telangana. The company which is aiming at doubling its export revenues from Rs 50 crore in the last financial year to Rs 100 crore in FY22, is now planning to enter the fast-growing domestic rice market with its premium rice varieties. It has targeted 100 cr revenues from India in the current financial year. The processing plant, located in TSIIC General Park, Sultanpur, Sanga Reddy district and ready for inauguration, is equipped with advanced Japanese technology. The company, which exports its premium quality Sona Masoori and other varieties of rice under Deccan Rice brand to Europe, the USA and Australia markets, invested Rs 15 crore on the new plant which will create over 60 direct jobs.

Established in 2012, the company, which procures rice through contract farming and other sources, has exported rice worth Rs 500 crore to various countries so far. Encouraged by the Telangana government's focus on agriculture, Deccan Grainz is also procuring rice from this State. "I'm glad to take Telangana Sona from the rice bowl of India to global markets," said Kiran Pola, Chairman and Managing Director, Deccan Group. In FY21, Deccan Grainz exported 10,000 metric tonne rice. "We are aiming 200 cr revenues this financial year as demand for our rice products has increased across the world," said Kiran Pola.