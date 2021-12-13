  • Menu
December 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity benchmarks fell more than a half per cent on Monday, December 13, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets.

At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 503.25 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 58,283.42. The Nifty 50 index fell 143.05 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 17,368.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Axis Bank 704.5 2.39 699 711.9 693.1
Tech Mahindra 1638.6 2.24 1605 1655.5 1597.45
SBI Life 1193.75 1.54 1182 1204.65 1178
Wipro 646.95 1.36 643.5 656.55 640.2
Hindalco 459.65 1 460 469.5 457.45
Maruti 7498.95 0.99 7485 7575.9 7425
Power Grid 204.6 0.96 205.5 209.65 203.7
Titan 2355 0.67 2352.6 2386 2340.1
Divi's Laboratories 4530 0.52 4541 4590.8 4490
UPL 740.05 0.35 739.5 751.9 735.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Bajaj Finance 7230 -2.99 7470 7477 7199
Bajaj Finserv 17338 -2.11 17750 17835.95 17250
Reliance 2411.45 -1.93 2473.5 2474.1 2404
M&M 844 -1.83 868.95 868.95 839.7
Tata Consumer 755.95 -1.78 774 777.25 752
Nestle India 18967 -1.57 19220.2 19349.5 18924
IOC 118.3 -1.46 121 121.3 117.85
Britannia 3583 -1.36 3641 3658.35 3576.95
Coal India 149.3 -1.32 152.8 152.8 147.95
Hero MotoCorp 2493.4 -1.32 2550 2552 2490

