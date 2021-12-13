December 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic equity benchmarks fell more than a half per cent on Monday, December 13, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets.
At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 503.25 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 58,283.42. The Nifty 50 index fell 143.05 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 17,368.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Axis Bank
|704.5
|2.39
|699
|711.9
|693.1
|Tech Mahindra
|1638.6
|2.24
|1605
|1655.5
|1597.45
|SBI Life
|1193.75
|1.54
|1182
|1204.65
|1178
|Wipro
|646.95
|1.36
|643.5
|656.55
|640.2
|Hindalco
|459.65
|1
|460
|469.5
|457.45
|Maruti
|7498.95
|0.99
|7485
|7575.9
|7425
|Power Grid
|204.6
|0.96
|205.5
|209.65
|203.7
|Titan
|2355
|0.67
|2352.6
|2386
|2340.1
|Divi's Laboratories
|4530
|0.52
|4541
|4590.8
|4490
|UPL
|740.05
|0.35
|739.5
|751.9
|735.5
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|7230
|-2.99
|7470
|7477
|7199
|Bajaj Finserv
|17338
|-2.11
|17750
|17835.95
|17250
|Reliance
|2411.45
|-1.93
|2473.5
|2474.1
|2404
|M&M
|844
|-1.83
|868.95
|868.95
|839.7
|Tata Consumer
|755.95
|-1.78
|774
|777.25
|752
|Nestle India
|18967
|-1.57
|19220.2
|19349.5
|18924
|IOC
|118.3
|-1.46
|121
|121.3
|117.85
|Britannia
|3583
|-1.36
|3641
|3658.35
|3576.95
|Coal India
|149.3
|-1.32
|152.8
|152.8
|147.95
|Hero MotoCorp
|2493.4
|-1.32
|2550
|2552
|2490
