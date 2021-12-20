Stock Market December 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Stock Market Today: The key equity benchmarks shed more than 2 per cent in the ongoing corrective phase on Monday, December 20, 2021. Both indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, meltdown amid big losses in the equity markets worldwide. The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a steep fall of 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to 55,822.01. The Nifty 50 index lost 371 points or 2.18 per cent to end at 16,614.20. Today just three shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 47 shares fell. Here is the list of the three gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 3 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Cipla 892.15 3.71 864 898.45 861.1 Hindustan Unilever 2270 1.78 2226 2274.35 2201.15 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4561.05 0.95 4496.2 4575 4462

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low BPCL 359.75 -6.49 380.85 380.85 359 Tata Motors 445.55 -5.24 459.9 460 440 Tata Steel 1073 -5.22 1117 1117.2 1066.05 IndusInd Bank 848 -3.96 874 874 830.8 Bajaj Finance 6630 -3.93 6850 6864.85 6492.6 Coal India 140.8 -3.86 145.35 145.65 139.15 IOC 108.65 -3.72 112 112.5 108.15 SBI 450.9 -3.61 459 464 443 ONGC 134.4 -3.59 137.5 137.65 131.65 Hindalco 434.75 -3.42 444.8 445.25 426.7



