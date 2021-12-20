Stock Market December 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- Stock Market Today: The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a steep fall of 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to 55,822.01.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 371 points or 2.18 per cent to end at 16,614.20.
- Today just three shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 47 shares fell.
Stock Market Today: The key equity benchmarks shed more than 2 per cent in the ongoing corrective phase on Monday, December 20, 2021. Both indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, meltdown amid big losses in the equity markets worldwide. The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a steep fall of 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to 55,822.01. The Nifty 50 index lost 371 points or 2.18 per cent to end at 16,614.20. Today just three shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 47 shares fell. Here is the list of the three gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 3 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|892.15
|3.71
|864
|898.45
|861.1
|Hindustan Unilever
|2270
|1.78
|2226
|2274.35
|2201.15
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4561.05
|0.95
|4496.2
|4575
|4462
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|BPCL
|359.75
|-6.49
|380.85
|380.85
|359
|Tata Motors
|445.55
|-5.24
|459.9
|460
|440
|Tata Steel
|1073
|-5.22
|1117
|1117.2
|1066.05
|IndusInd Bank
|848
|-3.96
|874
|874
|830.8
|Bajaj Finance
|6630
|-3.93
|6850
|6864.85
|6492.6
|Coal India
|140.8
|-3.86
|145.35
|145.65
|139.15
|IOC
|108.65
|-3.72
|112
|112.5
|108.15
|SBI
|450.9
|-3.61
|459
|464
|443
|ONGC
|134.4
|-3.59
|137.5
|137.65
|131.65
|Hindalco
|434.75
|-3.42
|444.8
|445.25
|426.7