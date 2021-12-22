December 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to 56,930.56.
- The Nifty 50 index added 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent and closed at 16,955.45.
Equity benchmarks recovered more than one per cent on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to 56,930.56. The Nifty 50 index added 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent and closed at 16,955.45. At the close, 42 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 8 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|463.05
|3.95
|450.85
|464.65
|447.35
|Tata Motors
|470.5
|3.73
|458.15
|472.15
|458.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|4558
|3.46
|4430
|4584
|4385
|Eicher Motor
|2492
|3.12
|2425
|2495
|2425
|Bajaj Finance
|6770
|2.93
|6635
|6790.75
|6623.8
|Bharti Airtel
|686
|2.85
|667
|686
|667
|Larsen & Toubro
|1876
|2.65
|1827.55
|1879.55
|1827.55
|UPL
|753
|2.64
|735
|757
|735
|BPCL
|372.75
|2.35
|366
|373.8
|365.2
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|796.75
|2.34
|785
|801
|777.5
Check out the 8 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|SBI Life
|1124
|-0.99
|1139.35
|1139.9
|1118.95
|Wipro
|686
|-0.69
|695.9
|695.9
|681.2
|Grasim
|1630.7
|-0.35
|1647.9
|1662
|1629.2
|Adani Ports
|723.5
|-0.29
|727
|729.9
|717.25
|Nestle India
|19170
|-0.26
|19230
|19339.95
|19012.3
|ITC
|212.3
|-0.09
|214
|214.2
|211.1
|IOC
|109.45
|-0.05
|110.05
|110.05
|108.25
|Britannia
|3505.35
|-0.01
|3522
|3538.6
|3484.6
