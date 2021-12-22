December 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Equity benchmarks recovered more than one per cent on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to 56,930.56. The Nifty 50 index added 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent and closed at 16,955.45. At the close, 42 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 8 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 463.05 3.95 450.85 464.65 447.35 Tata Motors 470.5 3.73 458.15 472.15 458.15 Divi's Laboratories 4558 3.46 4430 4584 4385 Eicher Motor 2492 3.12 2425 2495 2425 Bajaj Finance 6770 2.93 6635 6790.75 6623.8 Bharti Airtel 686 2.85 667 686 667 Larsen & Toubro 1876 2.65 1827.55 1879.55 1827.55 UPL 753 2.64 735 757 735 BPCL 372.75 2.35 366 373.8 365.2 Sun Pharmaceutical 796.75 2.34 785 801 777.5

Check out the 8 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.