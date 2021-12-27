December 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Domestic equity markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained around half a per cent on Monday, December 27, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets. Equity indices ended a volatile trading session with modest losses on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 295.93 points or 0.52 per cent at 57,420.24. The Nifty 50 index added 82.50 points or 0.49 per cent at 17,086.25. At the close, 40 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 10 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1783.05 3.44 1724.5 1792 1703.65 Cipla 928.8 2.26 912.9 933.15 910.15 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4734 2.06 4624.1 4745 4621.1 UPL 759.9 1.75 746.65 760 740.25 Kotak Bank 1773.5 1.44 1743.1 1778.95 1721 ICICI Bank 736.5 1.29 724 738.75 716.1 Sun Pharmaceuticals 794.05 1.1 784 796.6 781.15 HDFC 2560.8 1.04 2520 2564.9 2509.45 Tata Motors 472.45 1.04 465.7 472.45 460.1 SBI Life 1160 1.03 1148 1165.05 1135.35

Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.