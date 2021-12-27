December 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained around half a per cent on Monday, December 27, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets. Equity indices ended a volatile trading session with modest losses on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 295.93 points or 0.52 per cent at 57,420.24. The Nifty 50 index added 82.50 points or 0.49 per cent at 17,086.25. At the close, 40 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 10 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1783.05
|3.44
|1724.5
|1792
|1703.65
|Cipla
|928.8
|2.26
|912.9
|933.15
|910.15
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4734
|2.06
|4624.1
|4745
|4621.1
|UPL
|759.9
|1.75
|746.65
|760
|740.25
|Kotak Bank
|1773.5
|1.44
|1743.1
|1778.95
|1721
|ICICI Bank
|736.5
|1.29
|724
|738.75
|716.1
|Sun Pharmaceuticals
|794.05
|1.1
|784
|796.6
|781.15
|HDFC
|2560.8
|1.04
|2520
|2564.9
|2509.45
|Tata Motors
|472.45
|1.04
|465.7
|472.45
|460.1
|SBI Life
|1160
|1.03
|1148
|1165.05
|1135.35
Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|452.4
|-1.42
|456.9
|458.6
|451.1
|Britannia
|3509
|-0.91
|3540
|3544.55
|3506.7
|ONGC
|137.35
|-0.83
|136.55
|138.05
|136
|IndusInd Bank
|856.65
|-0.52
|843
|861.8
|811.5
|Maruti
|7280
|-0.51
|7277.1
|7330
|7186.2
|Asian Paints
|3270.7
|-0.43
|3280.1
|3284.75
|3226.2
|ITC
|217.7
|-0.14
|218.4
|218.45
|215.65
|Reliance
|2371
|-0.08
|2361.55
|2378
|2348.1
|Bharti Airtel
|676.55
|-0.07
|674.95
|678.35
|668.65
|Grasim
|1610.8
|-0.01
|1600.5
|1616.25
|1592.2