December 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Thursday, December 30, 2021, the last weekly as well as the monthly F&O expiry of the year 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.17 points or 0.02 per cent at 57,794.32 and the Nifty 50 was down 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent at 17,203.95. At the close of the session, 23 stocks gained and 27 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|
Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|NTPC
|126.45
|2.68
|123.25
|127.85
|122.25
|IndusInd Bank
|888
|2.07
|864
|893.45
|860
|HCL Technologies
|1317
|1.94
|1291.9
|1326.45
|1282.7
|Titan
|2448
|1.91
|2393.8
|2448
|2390.7
|Cipla
|952.8
|1.84
|937
|955
|936.1
|Wipro
|716.15
|1.77
|705.1
|719.9
|704
|ONGC
|140.9
|1.44
|138.75
|141.2
|138.5
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4898.95
|1.36
|4830
|4927.95
|4825.05
|TCS
|3737
|1.14
|3681.35
|3740
|3680
|Hindustan Unilever
|2330
|1
|2308
|2330
|2296.65
Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Auto
|3201
|-1.89
|3278
|3279.15
|3187
|Reliance
|2364
|-1.6
|2400
|2404.95
|2345.6
|JSW Steel
|645.55
|-1.58
|656
|659.4
|643.55
|Tata Steel
|1101.15
|-1.35
|1117.9
|1127
|1099
|Maruti
|7273
|-1.05
|7350
|7395.15
|7255.4
|UPL
|750.7
|-1.01
|755
|760.35
|744.9
|Tata Motors
|472.1
|-0.82
|472.55
|476.4
|468.6
|BPCL
|378
|-0.81
|384
|385.3
|376
|IOC
|110.7
|-0.72
|111.5
|111.75
|109.9
|Grasim
|1593.5
|-0.69
|1605
|1620.3
|1587.55
