December 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Thursday, December 30, 2021, the last weekly as well as the monthly F&O expiry of the year 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.17 points or 0.02 per cent at 57,794.32 and the Nifty 50 was down 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent at 17,203.95. At the close of the session, 23 stocks gained and 27 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low NTPC 126.45 2.68 123.25 127.85 122.25 IndusInd Bank 888 2.07 864 893.45 860 HCL Technologies 1317 1.94 1291.9 1326.45 1282.7 Titan 2448 1.91 2393.8 2448 2390.7 Cipla 952.8 1.84 937 955 936.1 Wipro 716.15 1.77 705.1 719.9 704 ONGC 140.9 1.44 138.75 141.2 138.5 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4898.95 1.36 4830 4927.95 4825.05 TCS 3737 1.14 3681.35 3740 3680 Hindustan Unilever 2330 1 2308 2330 2296.65

Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Auto 3201 -1.89 3278 3279.15 3187 Reliance 2364 -1.6 2400 2404.95 2345.6 JSW Steel 645.55 -1.58 656 659.4 643.55 Tata Steel 1101.15 -1.35 1117.9 1127 1099 Maruti 7273 -1.05 7350 7395.15 7255.4 UPL 750.7 -1.01 755 760.35 744.9 Tata Motors 472.1 -0.82 472.55 476.4 468.6 BPCL 378 -0.81 384 385.3 376 IOC 110.7 -0.72 111.5 111.75 109.9 Grasim 1593.5 -0.69 1605 1620.3 1587.55



