December 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex added 1,016.03 points or 1.76 per cent to end at 58,649.68.
- The Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 17,450 levels and ended 293.05 points or 1.71 per cent higher at 17,469.75.
Indian equity markets witnessed a strong positive momentum for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, amid positive global cues. RBI's decision to keep the policy rate unchanged also boosted the sentiments of the investors. The S&P BSE Sensex added 1,016.03 points or 1.76 per cent to end at 58,649.68. The Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 17,450 levels and ended 293.05 points or 1.71 per cent higher at 17,469.75. On the Nifty 50 index, 45 stocks rose and five stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and five losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|7360
|3.62
|7120
|7386.35
|7120
|Maruti
|7415.55
|3.19
|7225
|7497.85
|7151.1
|Hindalco
|456.4
|3.14
|446
|458.45
|440.1
|SBI
|490.6
|2.92
|480.9
|492.4
|480.25
|Bajaj Finserv
|17600
|2.87
|17166
|17674.25
|17166
|Britannia
|3570
|2.76
|3489.95
|3582.45
|3483
|Asian Paints
|3110
|2.63
|3031.9
|3123
|3031
|ICICI Bank
|753.55
|2.57
|747.9
|758.8
|744.1
|Bharti Airtel
|715.95
|2.45
|705
|719
|702.3
|Tata Motors
|493.6
|2.45
|484.5
|495.95
|483.5
Check out the five losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC Life
|686.3
|-1.17
|698.1
|698.85
|684.7
|Kotak Bank
|1921.95
|-0.78
|1970
|1970
|1915.45
|Power Grid
|205.1
|-0.34
|205.15
|207.65
|203.55
|Divi's Laboratories
|4610
|-0.32
|4650
|4651
|4585
|IOC
|120.5
|-0.08
|121.65
|122.55
|120