December 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Indian equity markets witnessed a strong positive momentum for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, amid positive global cues. RBI's decision to keep the policy rate unchanged also boosted the sentiments of the investors. The S&P BSE Sensex added 1,016.03 points or 1.76 per cent to end at 58,649.68. The Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 17,450 levels and ended 293.05 points or 1.71 per cent higher at 17,469.75. On the Nifty 50 index, 45 stocks rose and five stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and five losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finance 7360 3.62 7120 7386.35 7120 Maruti 7415.55 3.19 7225 7497.85 7151.1 Hindalco 456.4 3.14 446 458.45 440.1 SBI 490.6 2.92 480.9 492.4 480.25 Bajaj Finserv 17600 2.87 17166 17674.25 17166 Britannia 3570 2.76 3489.95 3582.45 3483 Asian Paints 3110 2.63 3031.9 3123 3031 ICICI Bank 753.55 2.57 747.9 758.8 744.1 Bharti Airtel 715.95 2.45 705 719 702.3 Tata Motors 493.6 2.45 484.5 495.95 483.5

Check out the five losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC Life 686.3 -1.17 698.1 698.85 684.7 Kotak Bank 1921.95 -0.78 1970 1970 1915.45 Power Grid 205.1 -0.34 205.15 207.65 203.55 Divi's Laboratories 4610 -0.32 4650 4651 4585 IOC 120.5 -0.08 121.65 122.55 120



