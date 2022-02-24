Decoction crosses 100 outlets landmark 

Hyderabad: Decoction, the tea bar that serves tea, coffee and snacks, on Tuesday said it crossed the landmark of setting up 100 outlets within one-and-a-half years of its inception. The city-based company now has 110 outlets spread across 25 cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Seven out of the total franchises are owned by women entrepreneurs. "We are in discussion with 20 more aspiring entrepreneurs. We will have 130 outlets by April this year. Our company has 70 outlets in Hyderabad alone. So far, we have served over 80 lakh customers," the company's Director Addepally Santhoshi said.

Each Decoction outlet, which also sells milk shakes, thick shakes and coffee, provides employment to two to four people.

"I am a singer by profession. During the Covid pandemic, we faced financial problems as we did not get offers. So, we decided to set up a business in March 2020. We established the tea business in an organised way as demand for hot drinks was high during the Covid pandemic. We established our first centre in October 2020. My wife Santhoshi and myself worked hard for three months for our first centre," said Addepally Jaya Kiran, company's another Director.