Deepinder Goyal Steps Down as Eternal CEO; Albinder Dhindsa Appointed Successor

Deepinder Goyal resigns as founder and group CEO of Eternal and will be replaced by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. The company disclosed this to exchanges today.

“I am writing to inform you that today, I am stepping away from the Group CEO role. Subject to shareholder approval, I will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman. Effective immediately, Albinder Dhindsa new CEO,” Goyal wrote in a letter to shareholders.

He also mentioned that he wants to explore different ideas. “I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas. Ideas that require significant risk-taking, exploration and experimentation. These are the types of ideas that don’t lend themselves well to a public company like Eternal,” he wrote in his letter.

“If these ideas were part of Eternal’s core strategy, I would be pursuing them myself, inside the company. But they are not,” Goyal said.

In past reports, Moneycontrol has written about how Goyal has been devoting more time to fundraising for his other startups. In December, Moneycontrol had exclusively reported that Goyal is raising $50 million for Temple, his wearable startup, from early backers of Zomato.

He also helms Continue, an advisory focussing on longevity research and LAT Aerospace, an aviation firm focussed towards short haul flights.

“This will allow Eternal to stay focused while giving me the flexibility to pursue ideas that don’t fit within Eternal’s risk parameters,” he wrote to shareholders.