  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

EC allots 'whistle' symbol for TVK

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 8:46 AM IST
EC allots whistle symbol for TVK
X

Chennai: Tamil cinema star Vijay's political party, TVK, has been allotted 'whistle' as its symbol, drawing cheers from the top actor who dubbed it as a "victory sign" that was reflective of the common man and his aspirations.

The 50-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said that with the allocation of the symbol, his party's first chapter of its successful journey has begun. Incidentally, one

of actor Vijay's top hit songs is "whistle podu," (play the whistle) from his 2024 film 'GOAT', which had some references to his then planned political foray. Further, he has acted in a film titled 'Bigil,' which also means whistle.

Tags

VijayTamilaga Vettri KazhagamTVK Party SymbolTamil Nadu PoliticsCinema and Politics
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

KTR to appear before SIT in Phone tapping case, BRS activists throng to Telangana Bhavan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

KTR to appear before SIT in Phone tapping case, BRS activists throng to Telangana Bhavan

National News

More
Share it
X