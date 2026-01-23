EC allots 'whistle' symbol for TVK

Chennai: Tamil cinema star Vijay's political party, TVK, has been allotted 'whistle' as its symbol, drawing cheers from the top actor who dubbed it as a "victory sign" that was reflective of the common man and his aspirations.

The 50-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said that with the allocation of the symbol, his party's first chapter of its successful journey has begun. Incidentally, one

of actor Vijay's top hit songs is "whistle podu," (play the whistle) from his 2024 film 'GOAT', which had some references to his then planned political foray. Further, he has acted in a film titled 'Bigil,' which also means whistle.