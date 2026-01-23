  1. Home
DRDO's long range hypersonic missile to be showcased at R-Day parade

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 8:42 AM IST
DRDOs long range hypersonic missile to be showcased at R-Day parade
New Delhi: DRDO's long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) will be showcased at the 77th Republic Day parade here, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The LR-AShM is a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging static and moving targets, and is designed to carry various payloads.

The missile is a first-of-its-kind with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, it said. The DRDO will showcase the LR-AShM with a launcher during the parade.

Tags

LR-AShM Hypersonic MissileDRDO Defence TechnologyRepublic Day Parade 2026Indigenous Missile SystemsIndia Defence Capabilities
