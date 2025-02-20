Delhi International Leather Expo kicks off with buyers from 52 countries on board

New Delhi : The Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) kicked off here on Thursday with the participation of foreign buyers from nearly 52 countries, reflecting India's increasing recognition as a 'China Plus One' sourcing option and the government fixing an ambitious export target of $7 billion for the sector in FY 2025-26.

The landmark event is poised to strengthen India's position in the global leather and footwear industry as India aims to storm into the world's top five list in leather exports.

The 6th edition of DILEX boasts expanded participation with approximately 225 Indian exhibitors showcasing their latest collections across an 8,000-square-meter exhibition area, a significant increase from the previous edition.

Its global reach has also grown, with over 200 foreign buyers from nearly 52 countries, including key markets in Europe and the US, compared to around 130 buyers last time.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) is organising the 6th Edition of the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) – Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) during February 20-21at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi at Dwarka in New Delhi, with funding support from the Government of India under the Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme.

There are over 500 representatives from Indian buying houses, retailers, and trade buyers, fostering extensive networking opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, said that the event marks a significant milestone in India's global trade journey. He noted that in the post-COVID recovery phase, India's leather and footwear industry had demonstrated exceptional resilience by expanding exports and positioning the country to achieve its ambitious targets.

He pointed out that with the government's policies, such as import duty exemptions on wet blue leather and enhanced credit guarantees for MSMEs, India is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging global shifts-particularly in light of geopolitical changes and new market access opportunities, including tariff adjustments and the 'China Plus One' demand.

RK Jalan, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, at the inauguration of DILEX 2025 said, "The 6th Edition of the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025 opens doors for the global leather and footwear sector amidst an evolving geopolitical landscape. As the world recovers from the pandemic and contends with disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump tariff era and China's aggressive trade policies, India's leather industry has shown resilience, achieving consecutive months of growth. With a positive trajectory, we aim to reach the Department of Commerce's $7 bn export target and position India among the top 5 global exporters by FY 2025-26.

As India continues to expand its footprint in the global footwear and leather market, DILEX 2025 provides a critical platform for fostering international trade and collaboration. The event facilitates one-on-one business meetings, allowing manufacturers and exporters to engage directly with international buyers, thereby exploring viable sourcing alternatives, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

India's leather and footwear industry has demonstrated exceptional resilience by expanding exports and positioning the country to achieve its ambitious targets, the statement added.