Deloitte India opens entries for Enterprise Growth Awards 2024 to celebrate excellence in regional businesses

Deloitte India has launched the first edition of the Enterprise Growth Awards 2024 (EGA 2024), an initiative to recognise the contributions of exceptional family-owned businesses, unicorns and soonicorns in North, South, East and West India. These regional awards, now open for participation, will celebrate companies that demonstrate outstanding leadership, vision and growth and make significant contributions to the development of their local communities.

The awards process will carefully evaluate companies based on key criteria such as financial performance, innovation and social impact. One of the criteria for family businesses to participate is having a sales turnover between INR1,000 crore and INR5,000 crore, with significant promoter ownership (over 26 percent). Start-ups with a valuation of between US$500 million and US$1 billion are also invited to apply. The awards will review financial records from the past three years to assess each company’s growth journey and contributions to their communities.

“Family-owned businesses, emerging growth companies, unicorns and soonicorns from various regions of India are vital to our economy, yet they often remain under-recognised. These companies play a crucial role in regional development and national progress, contributing significantly to job creation, innovation and economic growth. By launching EGA, we aim to spotlight these often-overlooked champions of the industry, providing them with the recognition they deserve. By celebrating their achievements, we seek to foster a dynamic network of high-growth companies across India, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive sustained advancement and support India's long-term economic growth. We encourage all eligible companies to participate and make this initiative a success," said K. R. Sekar, Partner and Leader – Deloitte Private, Deloitte India.

“Through the EGA, we aim to do more than just highlight business success. We want to acknowledge these companies' dedication, resilience and long-term commitment. Family-owned businesses, unicorns and soonicorns face unique challenges as they grow, and their ability to overcome these while contributing meaningfully to their communities speaks volumes about their values and vision. This initiative is about recognising their perseverance as much as their performance. I hope that these awards serve as a platform for companies to share their journeys, inspire others and ultimately contribute to the broader goal of sustainable and inclusive economic progress," said Dhiraj Bhandary, Partner, Deloitte India.

The awards will allow businesses to network with peers and engage with industry leaders at each of the regional award evenings. Enterprise Growth Awards winners will also be able to participate in Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies programme, a globally recognised marquee awards programme.