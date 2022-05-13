Design Cafe launches 2nd experience centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Design Cafe, a leading home interiors solutions brand, has unveiled its second experience centre in here. The brand brings their unique expertise to bear with over 45,000 design possibilities for every homeowner, with world-class materials and finishes and a customer-centric approach to designing homes.

Buoyed by the success of their first venture in Gachibowli, the company will deepen its journey in the city, to serve more customers with its unique home interiors offerings - not just in Banjara Hills, but all over the city.

Spread over 2500 sq ft, the experience centre located at Raichandani Construction Building near Sri Ram Nagar Colony, it offers a differentiated selection set from its Gachibowli centre: from gold paneling options to a 2.5Bhk showflat; and separate display areas with wardrobes, living and dining spaces and three elegantly designed modular kitchen areas. Additionally to be found are a wide range of innovative, space-saving and smart storage solutions. The modular furniture units will be manufactured at their state-of-the-art factory in Bangalore. The company also promises a 10-year warranty and after-sales service to every customer as part of its service offering.

"Given the momentum we're seeing with our recent launches, we are confident that the cornerstone of the company's expertise- affordable designer homes will find favour with every Indian homeowner. And now, more people in the city have the luxury of using the company's affordable and quality-focused interior design solutions under one roof with our second centre in the city. Our customers here will love how we have integrated our unique space-saving solutions with design aesthetics that will find favour with every Hyderabadi," Gita Ramanan, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe said.

We are excited to be partnering with a fellow designer and our franchise owner Radhika Cherukuri to launch our second store at Banjara Hills. This is in line with our vision to empower passionate individuals to blitzscale their own entrepreneurial journeys, and we trust Radhika to deliver a top-tier experience to our customers."

"We are happy to announce the launch of our second centre in the city. We've seen a strong appetite here for end-to-end home interiors solutions (especially for first-time homebuyers). The region's real estate prices have skyrocketed from Rs 50 per sq yard to about Rs 5 lakh per sq yard in 40 years, making it the second most lucrative real estate market in India after Mumbai, and we're all geared up to leverage this opportunity! This new center will be an important contributor to our company's growth, as we are expecting to design & deliver more than 100 homes out of Banjara hills in 2022."