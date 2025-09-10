Dev Accelerator IPO Hits 5.34x Oversubscription on Day 1 – Retail Investors Go Crazy!

The Dev Accelerator IPO got a strong response on its first day. Investors applied for 7.02 crore shares, while only 1.31 crore shares were on offer, making it 5.34 times oversubscribed.

Investor Interest:

Retail investors: 19.6 times

Non-institutional investors: 4.46 times

Qualified institutional buyers: 1.16 times

IPO Details:

Amount to be raised: ₹143 crore

Shares offered: 2.35 crore (fresh issue)

Price band: ₹56–₹61 per share

Lot size: 235 shares (₹14,335 minimum for retail)

Allotment date: September 12, 2025

Listing date (tentative): September 17, 2025 on NSE & BSE

Grey Market Premium: