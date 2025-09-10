Live
Dev Accelerator IPO Hits 5.34x Oversubscription on Day 1 – Retail Investors Go Crazy!
Highlights
Dev Accelerator IPO sees huge demand on its first day, oversubscribed 5.34 times with retail investors leading at 19.6x. Listing expected on Sept 17, 2025. Don’t miss the details!
The Dev Accelerator IPO got a strong response on its first day. Investors applied for 7.02 crore shares, while only 1.31 crore shares were on offer, making it 5.34 times oversubscribed.
Investor Interest:
- Retail investors: 19.6 times
- Non-institutional investors: 4.46 times
- Qualified institutional buyers: 1.16 times
IPO Details:
- Amount to be raised: ₹143 crore
- Shares offered: 2.35 crore (fresh issue)
- Price band: ₹56–₹61 per share
- Lot size: 235 shares (₹14,335 minimum for retail)
- Allotment date: September 12, 2025
- Listing date (tentative): September 17, 2025 on NSE & BSE
Grey Market Premium:
- GMP is ₹11 per share, suggesting the listing price may be around ₹72, about 18% higher than the issue price.
