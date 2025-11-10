Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

New Delhi: Delhi’s iconic jewellery hub, Karol Bagh, just got brighter with the arrival of Devisa Jewellery, a new fine jewellery brand from the House of Durga, a trusted name in trade and retail. Building on the company’s legacy of integrity and customer trust, Devisa Jewellery marks its strategic expansion into the fine jewellery segment, offering customers a modern retail experience defined by certified purity, transparent pricing, and lasting value.

The flagship showroom, located at Bank Street, Karol Bagh, spread across 5,000 sq. ft., features an extensive range of Hallmarked Gold Jewellery, Certified Natural Diamonds, Gold Coins, and Bridal Collections designed to cater to every taste, occasion, and budget. The brand offers a diverse selection blending classic artistry with modern retail experiences, positioning itself as India’s most affordable destination for 22KT Gold Jewellery and Gold Coins under its Inaugural Offer with 0% Making Charges. With this launch, Devisa aims to set a new benchmark for value, purity, and transparency in fine jewellery retail.

To celebrate its launch, Devisa Jewellery has announced its Inaugural Offer — “Karol Bagh ka Sabse Bada Gold Lucky Draw Carnival”, featuring exciting customer rewards and festive benefits. Every shopper will receive a lucky draw coupon for every ₹10,000 spent, giving them a chance to win bumper prizes, including a brand-new car, refrigerator, air conditioner, and other premium home appliances. As part of the inaugural offer, customers can also enjoy zero making charges on 22KT gold jewellery and gold coins, ensuring genuine value, certified purity, and transparent pricing. Complementing this is a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on certified natural diamond jewellery below ₹1.5 lakh, making this one of Delhi’s most attractive and value-driven jewellery launches of the festive season.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rajesh Verma, Business Development Manager, Devisa Jewellers said: “The launch of Devisa Jewellery is more than just a new showroom — it’s the realization of a vision we’ve nurtured for years. Our inaugural offer of zero making charges reflects our belief that jewellery buying should be rooted in purity, honesty, and genuine value. We’ve created a space where authenticity meets trust, ensuring every customer leaves with joy and satisfaction. Our aim is to make fine jewellery more accessible to every household in Delhi — where people experience both beauty and assurance in every purchase. We plan to open three more showrooms in Delhi by 2026. Devisa is our effort to redefine the Karol Bagh shopping experience — making fine jewellery approachable, fair, and future-ready.”