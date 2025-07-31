Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
DGCA finds 263 lapses in domestic airlines’ operations
Highlights
Mumbai: Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it has come across 263 lapses, including those requiring immediate corrective actions, during...
Mumbai: Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it has come across 263 lapses, including those requiring immediate corrective actions, during 23 audits of eight domestic airlines carried out in the last one year. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, however, said that higher number of audit findings or lapses for airlines with extensive operations is ‘entirely normal’ against the backdrop of the increased lapses flagged during audits of Air India.
In the last one year, there have been a total of 93 audit findings with Tata Group-owned Air India (along with now merged Vistara) and Air India Express, as per data.
Next Story