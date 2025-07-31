DGCA finds 263 lapses in domestic airlines’ operations

Mumbai: Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it has come across 263 lapses, including those requiring immediate corrective actions, during 23 audits of eight domestic airlines carried out in the last one year. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, however, said that higher number of audit findings or lapses for airlines with extensive operations is ‘entirely normal’ against the backdrop of the increased lapses flagged during audits of Air India.

In the last one year, there have been a total of 93 audit findings with Tata Group-owned Air India (along with now merged Vistara) and Air India Express, as per data.