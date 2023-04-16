Diamond jewellery exhibition at Lalithaa

Hyderabad: Lalithaa Jewellery Somajiguda store in the city has showcased handpick rare diamond ornaments for buyers seeking rare and exclusive designs at delightfully low prices. It has offered diamond jewellery at a very concessional rate at Rs 4,000 less per carat, especially during the exhibition period and discount on its already lowest VA charges at only Rs 999 per gram.

Lalithaa Jewellery is proud to change the paradigm of product authenticity by standardising the certification process because it is aware of the constraints and compromises made in the current diamond market. A standard International quality certificate furnished by reputable institutions worldwide replaces the random internal certification process used by other jewellers.

Colour grading is the important indicator of the diamond quality. Lalithaa jewellery sells only superior E-F colour grade diamonds with VVS and VVS1 clarity, so the quality of the diamond ornament is 100 per cent assured.

It also offers 100 per cent exchange for diamond ornaments and 90 per cent against gold jewellery and 85 per cent for cash. This 'Cost Price Sale' is for a limited period only.