Ongole: ‘NDA committed to welfare of minorities’

Ongole : The National Democratic Alliance candidate for Ongole parliamentary constituency, and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy released a poster on the welfare programmes implemented by the TDP government for the minorities in the state, at his office in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the alliance is committed to the welfare of the minorities. Magunta explained the minority leaders that the government by the TDP introduced and implemented the Dulhan scheme, honorariums to the Imams and Muezzins, Chandranna Bima, Vidyavyapti, Dukhan aur Makaan, Self-employment, Videsi Vidya scheme, loans on subsidy, etc., for the welfare of Muslims.



He said that the TDP, Jana Sena Party, and BJP alliance in the state, which is part of the NDA, is committed to the welfare of the Muslims and other minorities in the state. The Muslim leaders from the Ongole constituency Shaik Mastan Vali, Shaik Pathan Ahmed Khan, Shaik Abu Bakar, Shaik Tohid, and Shaik Baba received the posters and pamphlets and distributed them in the Masjids.

