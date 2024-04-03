Live
- Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach
- 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, tsunami alert issued
- Happi Mobiles announces 6th anniversary offers
- Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM
- Pensioners falling victim to Jagan's evil designs: Bonda Uma
- Key indices edge down
- Sangita Jindal elected Asia Society India chief
- Fevikwik rolls out new products
- Liquor flow during polls destroying youth: CFD
- Strong fundamentals supporting expensive market: Sebi chief
Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital infrastructure is taking the country towards attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047. She was speaking at a Viksit Bharat Ambassador meeting at Vels University, Chennai.
The Union Minister said that when the digital economy was introduced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political opponents said that this would not work. They also asked how digital transactions could be carried out in villages where there is poor internet connectivity. There were also questions on how ordinary people can shift to the digital economy.
