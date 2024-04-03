Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital infrastructure is taking the country towards attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047. She was speaking at a Viksit Bharat Ambassador meeting at Vels University, Chennai.

The Union Minister said that when the digital economy was introduced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political opponents said that this would not work. They also asked how digital transactions could be carried out in villages where there is poor internet connectivity. There were also questions on how ordinary people can shift to the digital economy.