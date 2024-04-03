  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM

Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM
x
Highlights

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital infrastructure is taking the country towards attaining Viksit...

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital infrastructure is taking the country towards attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047. She was speaking at a Viksit Bharat Ambassador meeting at Vels University, Chennai.

The Union Minister said that when the digital economy was introduced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political opponents said that this would not work. They also asked how digital transactions could be carried out in villages where there is poor internet connectivity. There were also questions on how ordinary people can shift to the digital economy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X