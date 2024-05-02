Live
- Excise policy case: Delhi court defers K. Kavitha's bail plea till May 6
- Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations
- Delhi HC grants bail to three accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case
- Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth
- Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed
- Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away
- Omar Abdullah says BJP trying to divide people on religious lines
- Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
- Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP
- Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi's Chennai home, says it was her 'prized possession'
Just In
Bopanna-Ebden knocked
Top-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden bowed out of the ATP Mutua Madrid Open after a shocking first-round loss to the...
Top-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden bowed out of the ATP Mutua Madrid Open after a shocking first-round loss to the unheralded duo of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson here. Bopanna and Ebden, who are the reigning Australian Open men's doubles champions, went down 7-6 (4) 7-5 in a contest that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.
Squaring off for the first time, the American-Australian duo matched Bopanna and Ebden shot for shot. Korda and Thompson displayed a strong service game and saved the lone break point they conceded in the opening set. To their credit, Bopanna and Ebden also did not allow Korda and Thompson to convert the three break points they ended up conceding. However, Korda and Thompson managed to gain the upper-hand by clinching the set in a tie-breaker.
Korda and Thompson gained in confidence and managed to break Bopanna and Ebden once from the four chances that came their way. The top seeds, in contrast, could not exert any such pressure, resulting in an early exit from the tournament being played on clay.