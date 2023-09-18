Direct tax collections at Rs 8,65,117 cr for 2023-24, rise 23.51%

Live
New Delhi: Direct tax collections for 2023-24 stood at Rs 8,65,117 crore (as on September 16), showing a growth of 23.51 per cent as against the collections of Rs 7,00,416 crore during the corresponding period of 2022-23, data released by the Finance Ministry showed on Monday.
The net direct tax collections of Rs 8,65,117 crore include corporate tax at Rs 4,16,217 crore (net of refund) and personal income tax (PIT), including securities transaction tax (STT), at Rs 4,47,291 crore (net of refund).
The provisional figures of gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2023-24 stood at Rs 9,87,061 crore, compared to Rs 8,34,469 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, showing a growth of 18.29 per cent.
Provisional figures of advance tax collections for 2023-24 (as on September 16) stood at Rs 3,55,481 crore, against advance tax collections of Rs 2,94,433 crore for the corresponding period of 2022-23, showing a growth of 20.73 per cent.