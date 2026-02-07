Dolce Hotels & Resorts in Udaipur soon

Fine Acers has announced a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to introduce Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India for the first time.

Developed by Fine Acers Group under the leadership of Dinesh Yadav, the collaboration brings two landmark properties to the country - Dolce by Wyndham Goa and Dolce by Wyndham Udaipur - marking a significant milestone in India’s premium lifestyle and destination-led hospitality segment.

The brand signing ceremony of both resorts also witnessed the grand launch of Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer, further strengthening Fine Acers’ expanding portfolio of globally branded hospitality destinations.