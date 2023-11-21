Live
Just In
Domestic air traffic skyrocketing
The domestic air traffic touched a new high on Sunday as airlines carried 4,56,910 passengers, marking two consecutive days of historic numbers.
On Saturday also, the air traffic number reached a new high of 4,56,748 passengers, according to official data.
“Post-Covid, India’s domestic aviation’s turnaround story has not just been overwhelming, but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day,” the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Monday.
There were 4,56,910 domestic air passengers and 5,958 flight movements on Sunday (November 19). The count was much higher than the 3,93,391 passengers and 5,506 flight movements recorded on November 19 last year. Sharing the record numbers, Civil Aviation Minister JyotiradityaScindia on Monday said there is no stopping the country from becoming the world’s largest aviation market.