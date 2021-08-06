Domestic benchmarks declined post-RBI policy; Sensex dropped 215 points & Nifty ends at 16,239

Domestic stock markets snapped their four-day winning run and closed with tiny losses on Friday, August 6, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 215.12 points or 0.39 per cent at 54,227.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent at 16,238.20.

The broader markets outperformed. The S&P BSE MidCap rose 0.23 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.28 per cent.

Buyers outnumbered the sellers. On the BSE, 1,827 shares rose and 1,388 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index at NSE, 23 shares rose and 27 shares fell. The top five gainers on Nifty were IndusInd Bank (up 2.94 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.37 per cent), IOC (up 1,97 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 1.59 per cent) and Tata Consumer (up 1.52 per cent). The top five losers were Cipla (down 3.53 per cent), Reliance (down 2.07 per cent), Shree Cement (down 1.89 per cent), UltraTech Cement (down 1.42 per cent) and Tata Steel (down 1.29 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 20,09,26,244 with 42,67,726 deaths. India reported 4,14,159 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,26,754 deaths while 3,10,15,844 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance after the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today. RBI's MPC began its bi-monthly monetary policy deliberations on Wednesday. Following the meet, RBI on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged amid COVID-19 uncertainty. Repo rate (lending rate) will continue at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate (RBI's borrowing rate) at 3.35 per cent.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended July 31. The claims data was the last reading before the key July jobs report that will be released today morning. The jobs report is expected to be a key data point for the Federal Reserve as it considers when to tighten monetary policy.