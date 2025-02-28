Live
Domestic consumption on cusp of recovery
Hyderabad: PL Capital- Prabhudas Lilladher, a leading financial services firm, in its latest India Strategy Report ‘Recovery in Sight, Challenges Remain’, has highlighted that domestic consumption is on the verge of recovery, with a normal monsoon expected to provide a significant boost.
The firm expects market volatility in the near term, stabilizing by Q4CY25, while FPI flows could turn positive, driven by increased capex, tax cuts, and improving consumer demand.
