DPIIT, Mercedes join hands to boost startups, innovators

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance India’s manufacturing ecosystem, road safety, and environmental sustainability.

The partnership aims to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in achieving technological excellence and fostering societal development, according to an official statement.

The collaboration will focus on creating structured programs that provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market linkages. The initiative will also facilitate international collaborations and ensure knowledge exchange to drive long-term impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv said that the partnership with Mercedes-Benz India is a strategic step towards enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities while promoting responsible and sustainable innovations. He emphasized that this collaboration would “strengthen industry-academia linkages and create an ecosystem that drives impactful technological advancements.”

Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, Santosh Iyer expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that it aligns with the company’s focus areas of road safety, environmental sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. He highlighted that through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, Mercedes-Benz India will work closely with incubators and institutes to drive meaningful societal impact.

The initiative will drive advancements in promoting road safety, environment sustainability and societal development aligning with India's broader development goals and fostering long-term societal impact, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the development of product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs, it added.

The MoU was signed by Director, DPIIT, Sumeet Kumar Jarangal and Mercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer in the presence of senior officials.

On January 16 this year, India marked nine years of Startup India, a transformative journey that began in 2016. Designated as National Startup Day, this occasion celebrated the nation’s strides in fostering a robust and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Launched as a flagship initiative of the government, Startup India aimed to nurture innovation and catalyse the growth of startups across the country.

With more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the DPIIT, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

This vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage. Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum. Startups in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce have tackled local challenges and gained global recognition.