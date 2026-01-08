SV Medical College 1968 batch reunites after 57 years

Tirupati: Friends from the 1968 batch of Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, came together on Wednesday at Lingamanaidu Kandriga in Ramachandrapuram mandal to relive their college days. All of them are now over 80 years old and spending their lives with their children and grandchildren, yet their bond remains strong.

The doctors fondly recalled their youthful days in medical college and shared old memories with warmth and laughter. They first met in 1968 when they came from different parts of the State to study medicine in Tirupati. Their friendship has now completed 57 years.

Despite settling in different States and even abroad, they have continued to meet once every three years like members of one family, standing by each other in both joy and sorrow. Senior eye specialist Dr Amilineni Bhaskar Naidu of Tirupati has been playing a key role in organising these reunions. This is the fourth such gathering.

More than 40 members of the batch attended the event, with some travelling all the way from the United States and Australia, making the reunion a truly memorable occasion.