Meditation offers lasting relief from stress: Swami Smaranananda

Sri City: Yoga Satsanga Society of India (YSS) Vice-President Swami Smaranananda asserted that meditation offers a practical and enduring solution to stress, anxiety, and the relentless pressures of contemporary life. Speaking at a special lecture organised by Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum Srivani in association with YSS, Swamiji underlined that inner peace is not something to be acquired externally but realised through disciplined inner practice.

He explained that meditation nourishes the soul, just as food strengthens the body and sleep restores the mind. In doing so, it awakens inner clarity and lasting happiness. Drawing on Paramahansa Yogananda’s teachings, he stressed that consistency and inner stillness form the foundation of meaningful meditation, gradually dissolving worry and fear while revealing deeper peace.

Swamiji shared accounts of practitioners, who reported renewed energy, sharper focus, and emotional resilience through meditation. True happiness, he remarked, lies within and emerges when the mind is calm and centred. Using the analogy of ripples on a lake, he explained that restless thoughts disturb inner peace, while meditation restores natural serenity.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy felicitated Swamiji in recognition of his contribution to spiritual education and outreach.