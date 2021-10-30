Dr Reddy’s net zooms 30% to Rs 992 cr in Q2

Hyderabad: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 992 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on account of other income and robust sales in all markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 762.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a press release.Its consolidated revenue during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 5,763.2 crore. It was Rs 4,896.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"I am pleased with the improvement in the financial performance across our businesses.

While we continue to strengthen our core businesses of genericsand APls (active pharmaceutical ingredients), we are also making investments in our long-term growth drivers and deeper innovation capabilities," Dr Reddy'sLaboratories co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.Under the Covid-19 products basket, the drug maker launched Sputnik V vaccine, remdesivir, avigan and 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) till now.