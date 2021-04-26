DRDO develops single crystal blades technology, supplies 60 of these blades to HAL for helicopter engine

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed single-crystal blades technology and supplied 60 of these blades to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as part of their indigenous helicopter development program for helicopter engine application.

It is part of a program taken up by Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a premium laboratory of DRDO, to develop five sets, i.e. 300 blades of single-crystal high-pressure turbine (HPT) blades using a nickel-based superalloy. The supply of the remaining four sets will be completed in due course.

Helicopters used in strategic and defence applications need compact and powerful aero engines for their reliable operation in extreme conditions. To achieve this, state-of-the-art Single Crystal Blades are used.

Very few countries including the USA, UK, France and Russia have the capability to design and manufacture such Single Crystal (SX) components.

The DMRL undertook this task based on its expertise gained during the development of such a technology for an aero-engine project earlier. Complete vacuum investment casting process to realise the blades, including die design, wax pattering, ceramic moulding, the actual casting of components non-destructive evaluation (NDE), heat treatment and dimensional measurement, has been established at DMRL.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, HAL and the industry involved in the development of this critical technology.