DS Group Introduces Läderach Chocolates to the Hyderabad market

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate is thrilled to announce the introduction of the Swiss chocolate brand, Läderach to Hyderabad. Renowned for its exceptional quality and Swiss craftsmanship, Läderach marked its introduction to the city’s consumer base.

The exclusive preview, tailored for Hyderabad’s consumers was hosted at FEU - Desserts, Bar & Kitchen. It witnessed the unveiling of Läderach’s luxurious chocolate offerings, and a curated selection of gifts designed for the upcoming festive and wedding season. Guests had the unique opportunity to savor the brand's premium product offerings and exceptional flavors.

Known for its sophisticated consumer base and appreciation for premium products, Hyderabad represents a key market for Läderach Chocolates. With this exclusive showcase, Läderach has not only introduced its exquisite chocolates to its potential consumers but also seeks to build brand awareness and tailor its approach for a successful retail launch in the region, soon.

Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, stated, "We are happy to introduce the luxury Swiss chocolate, Läderach to Hyderabad. The dynamic consumer demographic in Hyderabad presents a promising opportunity for Läderach. We have received a significant inquiry from discerning chocolate enthusiasts in Hyderabad, indicating a strong demand for the Läderach products considering the festive and wedding season. We are committed to providing the same comprehensive range of premium chocolates online in Hyderabad as we offer in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country, ensuring that our customers in Hyderabad get the complete Läderach experience."

Customers can contact the brand at [email protected] with the gifting needs. The brand’s luxury concierge will then get in touch to customize a Swiss gifting experience with personalized details.

DS Group had announced its exclusive partnership with Läderach, marking the Swiss chocolate brand's debut in the Indian market last year. This exciting collaboration was followed by the successful inauguration of a Läderach’s first store in the Delhi NCR region, situated in DLF Emporio Mall, where an immersive in-store experience is crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of customers. This was followed by the extension of its e-commerce operations to Mumbai beyond Delhi.