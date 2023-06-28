Live
DTDC Express Ltd Inaugurates a New state-of-the-art Super Hub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Chennai: The new facility spread over 1,75,000 sq. ft can handle 350 tonnes of load per day while ensuring accessibility to all major cities of India
The state-of-the-art facility has the latest sortation technology with the capability to sort up to 9000 parcels per hour
Chennai, June 28, 2023: DTDC Express Ltd., One of India's leading integrated express logistics companies, announced the opening of their latest facility at Geethanjali Industrial Park, Velappanchavadi in Chennai. The company celebrated a formal inauguration which was graced by Shri. Subhashish Chakraborty, Chairman & Managing Director of DTDC India.
The newly launched facility spans over 1,75,000 square feet and has 38 docks which help to optimize cross-docking efficiency. Furthermore, the hub is equipped with robust infrastructure facilitating the handling and processing of over 350 tonnes of shipments daily. The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art sortation system that can process an impressive up to 9000 parcels per hour, utilizing the innovative linear cross-belt system.
Located along the bustling Chennai-Poonamallee-Bangalore highway, the newly established DTDC super hub offers seamless connectivity to prominent urban centers in South India. Moreover, the super hub serves as a crucial link to other significant destinations like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, further expanding its reach and influence in the region.