  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

DTDC Express Ltd Inaugurates a New state-of-the-art Super Hub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

DTDC Express Ltd Inaugurates a New state-of-the-art Super Hub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
x
Highlights

Chennai: The new facility spread over 1,75,000 sq. ft can handle 350 tonnes of load per day while ensuring accessibility to all major cities of India ...

Chennai: The new facility spread over 1,75,000 sq. ft can handle 350 tonnes of load per day while ensuring accessibility to all major cities of India

The state-of-the-art facility has the latest sortation technology with the capability to sort up to 9000 parcels per hour

Chennai, June 28, 2023: DTDC Express Ltd., One of India's leading integrated express logistics companies, announced the opening of their latest facility at Geethanjali Industrial Park, Velappanchavadi in Chennai. The company celebrated a formal inauguration which was graced by Shri. Subhashish Chakraborty, Chairman & Managing Director of DTDC India.

The newly launched facility spans over 1,75,000 square feet and has 38 docks which help to optimize cross-docking efficiency. Furthermore, the hub is equipped with robust infrastructure facilitating the handling and processing of over 350 tonnes of shipments daily. The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art sortation system that can process an impressive up to 9000 parcels per hour, utilizing the innovative linear cross-belt system.

Located along the bustling Chennai-Poonamallee-Bangalore highway, the newly established DTDC super hub offers seamless connectivity to prominent urban centers in South India. Moreover, the super hub serves as a crucial link to other significant destinations like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, further expanding its reach and influence in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X