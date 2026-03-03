Due Diligence for Partnerships & Acquisitions in UAE: A Checklist

You may be acquiring a company, having a JV, or investing in a start-up, or may be bringing a strategic partner on board in the UAE, due diligence is how you escape costly surprises. The idea is not to go out to identify the problems but to ensure that the story behind the numbers, contracts, compliance, and operations is correct to ensure that you price risk in a proper manner and structure the deal in a safe manner.

The following is an actual checklist that you may apply prior to signing an LOI, in the due diligence process, and just before closing. For professional support (financial, tax, legal coordination, risk assessment), explore due diligence services.

1) Deal basics and scope (set this first)

Before you request documents, define:

Transaction type: acquisition (asset vs share), partnership/JV, minority investment

Time period to review: typically last 2–3 years + current YTD

Key risks to test: revenue recognition, customer concentration, tax/VAT, related parties, cash quality, liabilities

What “success” looks like: synergy assumptions, operational integration, staffing plan

Output you want: a diligence report that clearly says what’s true, what’s uncertain, what’s risky, and how it affects price/terms.

2) Corporate and legal due diligence

Checklist

Trade license(s) and activity list (ensure the company is licensed for what it actually does)

Memorandum/Articles of Association, share register, ownership history

Beneficial ownership documentation

Board resolutions and signing authority

Subsidiaries/branches and intercompany agreements

Material contracts (customers, suppliers, leases, franchise agreements)

Ongoing or threatened litigation and disputes

IP ownership (brand, domain, software, trademarks)

Insurance policies (coverage limits, claims history)

Red flags

activities on license don’t match operations

key contracts not in the company name

unsigned agreements or “handshake” arrangements

3) Financial due diligence (quality of earnings)

This is where most value—and most hidden risk—lives.

Checklist

Audited financials (if available) + management accounts

Trial balance, general ledger, and chart of accounts

Revenue breakdown by product/service, region, and channel

Gross margin analysis and variance explanations

EBITDA normalization (one-offs, owner expenses, non-recurring items)

Working capital analysis (A/R, A/P, inventory, accruals)

Cash flow vs profit reconciliation

Bank statements and bank reconciliations

Debt schedule and contingent liabilities

Fixed asset register and depreciation policy

Red flags

profit looks good but cash is consistently weak

big “other income” line items

aggressive revenue recognition (booking revenue early, weak documentation)

unexplained related-party balances

4) Tax and VAT due diligence (UAE-focused)

Tax risk can follow you after closing if not addressed in warranties/indemnities.

Checklist

VAT registration status, TRN, filing history, and payment evidence

VAT returns reconciled to sales and purchase ledgers

Treatment of discounts, refunds, credit notes

Reverse charge exposure (overseas suppliers/services)

Corporate tax readiness: profit calculations, documentation, policies

Transfer pricing / related-party transactions (if applicable)

Any penalties, audits, or correspondence with authorities

Red flags

VAT returns don’t match accounting records

missing tax invoices and weak document retention

frequent late filings or penalties

5) Commercial due diligence (the business reality)

Checklist

Customer concentration (top 10 customers % of revenue)

Contract renewal terms and churn rates

Sales pipeline, win/loss analysis, and pricing power

Competitive positioning and market risks

Dependency risks (one big supplier, one platform, one founder)

Unit economics (CAC, LTV, gross margin by product line)

Claims, refunds, warranties, and customer disputes

Red flags

“handshake” customer relationships

discounts required to close most deals

revenue heavily tied to one person’s relationships

6) Operational due diligence (can it scale and survive?)

Checklist

Core processes and SOPs (sales → delivery → billing → collections)

Internal controls (approvals, segregation of duties, fraud prevention)

IT systems: accounting, CRM, ERP, POS, logistics tools

Data access and backups, cyber hygiene

Vendor management and procurement controls

Key operational KPIs and dashboards

Compliance with industry regulations (if relevant)

Red flags

heavy manual operations without audit trails

no backups, weak access control

undocumented processes that rely on tribal knowledge

7) HR and staffing due diligence

Checklist

Organization chart + headcount by function

Key employee contracts and notice periods

Payroll records, leave provisions, end-of-service benefits accruals

Visa status and compliance for employees

Incentive and commission plans (and liabilities)

Any HR disputes or pending claims

Red flags

unpaid commissions or unclear commission terms

end-of-service benefits not properly accrued

“contractors” who function like employees without documentation

8) Related-party transactions (often where risk hides)

Many UAE businesses have related entities involved in:

rent/office sharing

payroll outsourcing

management fees

supplier arrangements

revenue routing

Checklist

Related-party list + nature of relationships

Contracts for related-party charges

Market-rate benchmarking

Identify which costs/revenues will change post-acquisition

Red flags

major expenses paid by owner personally or by another entity

revenue billed by one entity but delivered by another

9) Deal protections you should consider

Due diligence is only useful if it impacts deal terms.

Common protections include:

purchase price adjustments (working capital, debt-like items)

escrow/holdbacks for uncertain liabilities

warranties & indemnities for tax, legal, and financial risks

earn-outs tied to verified performance metrics

conditions precedent (renew a key contract, clear a dispute, settle VAT risk)

10) A clean Due Diligence “Request List” (starter pack)

Use this to start fast:

Corporate

Trade license, MoA/AoA, share register, signatory list

Finance

Last 2–3 years financials, YTD accounts, trial balance, GL, bank statements, bank recs

Revenue

Customer list + contracts, top customers breakdown, pricing/rate cards

Expenses

Supplier list + contracts, major invoices, lease agreements

Tax/VAT

VAT certificate, VAT returns + workings, tax invoices samples, penalties/audit letters

HR

Payroll, key contracts, headcount list, EOSB accruals

Legal

Litigation/dispute list, insurance policies, IP docs

Operations/IT

Systems list, access controls, backup policies, process maps

Final note

The best due diligence doesn’t drown you in documents—it gives you:

a clear risk map,

verified financial reality (cash, margins, liabilities),

and deal terms that protect you.

If you want support conducting a structured, UAE-specific review, explore professional due diligence services for end-to-end diligence, reporting, and deal-risk guidance.