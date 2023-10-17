eBikeGo unveils Whill personal mobility products

Hyderabad: Japan-headquartered personal mobility solutions provider, Whill on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market, in collaboration with eBikeGo, an electric mobility startup. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), eBikeGowill be Whill’s exclusive authorisedpartner in India. The two Whill products launched in India, now available for pre-booking includes, Model C2, a mobility chair designed for off-road performance.

It comes with a Li-ion battery and allows a drivable range of 18 km on a five-hour charge. The second product, Model F, is a lightweight, foldable and maneuverable mobility chair which allows the user a drivable range 20 km when fully charged, and can be safely driven up or down 10 degree slopes.

Due to its foldable design, it can be easily carried on buses, trains, and planes or can be loaded in the trunk of a car or cab.