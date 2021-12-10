Elon Musk Thinking of Quitting his Jobs, to be an Influencer

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is very active on Twitter. So much that almost all the tweets that the billionaire publishes are news. Now, Elon Musk has tweeted about his desire to quit his job and become a full-time influencer. In a recent tweet, Musk said that he is "thinking about quitting his job and becoming a full-time influencer," also asking people for their opinion of him. Musk's tweet was greeted with great enthusiasm by Twitter users, with many influencers offering to give one of the richest men in the world advice on how to increase YouTube views and more.



Musk said in his tweet, "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt". Musk's tweet came at a time when the Tesla CEO is one of the most influential faces on social media. Musk asked his over 65.8 million followers on Twitter what they thought, and while some did offer to give him advice, many said that he too is nothing short of an influencer right now. Musk is known for his quirky Twitter where the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX talks about cryptocurrency, his company, and more concerning today's internet and digital space.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Elon Musk recently made headlines for his new haircut. Musk's haircut was massively monitored on Twitter, before he launched into discussions himself, saying that he had cut his hair himself. Musk also shared the details about his new haircut while responding to a photo of the many photos he had of him sharing his haircut.

