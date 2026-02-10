Elvin Energy Wins Two Prestigious Global Solar Awards

Elvin Energy, one of India’s fastest-growing solar energy companies, has achieved a major milestone by securing two prestigious international recognitions in the solar industry. The company received awards from globally renowned solar industry publications EQ Magazine and SolarQuarter, strengthening its position as a rapidly emerging player in India’s renewable energy sector.

Elvin Energy was honored with the High Growth & Quality Excellence Award by EQ Magazine and the Solar EPC Company of the Year Award by SolarQuarter. According to award organizers, these recognitions are presented to companies demonstrating exceptional performance in quality standards, customer satisfaction, and business expansion. Industry observers state that excelling simultaneously in all these parameters is rare in the highly competitive solar energy sector, making Elvin Energy’s achievement noteworthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Elvin Energy Managing Director Mr. Vijay Bhaskar said the awards validate the company’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality solar energy solutions while placing customer satisfaction at the center of its operations. He noted that recognition from international platforms further strengthens the company’s credibility and trust among customers and partners across India.

He further explained that within just six months of launching its solar rooftop division, the company has created employment opportunities for more than 500 people directly while generating indirect employment for over 1,000 individuals. This rapid growth reflects the increasing demand for rooftop solar installations and the company’s ability to execute projects efficiently across regions.

With Andhra Pradesh serving as a major operational hub, Elvin Energy has laid out ambitious expansion plans for the next five years. The company aims to supply solar power to nearly 10 lakh households across the country, create 20,000 direct jobs, and generate indirect employment opportunities for nearly 2 lakh people. In addition, the company plans to invest approximately ₹3,000 crore in expanding its solar infrastructure, manufacturing partnerships, and service networks.

Elvin Energy is also setting new benchmarks in customer service by offering an industry-leading 30-year product warranty, ensuring long-term reliability for consumers adopting solar energy solutions. To support customers even after project completion, the company is building an extensive service network with trained technicians operating from urban centers to rural regions, ensuring prompt maintenance and support services.

Industry analysts believe that awards from reputed global platforms such as EQ Magazine and SolarQuarter significantly enhance the company’s brand visibility at an international level and help build investor confidence. The High Growth & Quality Excellence Award recognizes Elvin Energy’s operational performance and quality-driven growth, while the Solar EPC Company of the Year Award highlights the company’s technical expertise and strong project execution capabilities. Winning both awards simultaneously is considered a rare accomplishment in the competitive solar EPC market.

With global recognition, aggressive expansion plans, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction and employment generation, Elvin Energy continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to India’s renewable energy transition and sustainable development goals.