Live
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
Just In
Embracing synthetics key to boost textile exports: GTRI
New Delhi: The developed countries are buying clothing made up of mixed synthetics and the Indian apparel industry is weak on that front, leading to a...
New Delhi: The developed countries are buying clothing made up of mixed synthetics and the Indian apparel industry is weak on that front, leading to a decline in global exports share, a report by GTRI said on Tuesday.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that due to weak synthetics, India's apparel industry is a horse running with one leg tied. "The results are low exports, low wages, and low investments in the sector," it said, adding that synthetics have overtaken cotton and become favourite of the fashion industry.
"70 per cent of clothing bought by developed countries is made of mixed synthetics. Their share in Indian exports is less than 40 per cent and this is the key reason for India's weak garment exports, the report said. It added that today, most formal, sports and fashion wear uses synthetic fabrics. They are durable, do not fade, and can have any colour besides easy blending with wool, cotton, or rubber allows experimentation.