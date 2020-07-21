Emirates to serve Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata

Emirates has received approvals to operate repatriation charter flights from Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata until 26 July.

These flights will carry passengers only outbound from India, and cargo in the aircraft bellyhold in both directions, supporting repatriation of travelers as well as the transport of essential goods.

· EK 529 Hyderabad to Dubai: departs daily at 21:50hrs and arrives in Dubai the next day at 00:10hrs

· EK545 Chennai to Dubai: departs daily at 09:50hrs and arrives in Dubai at 12:25hrs

· EK547 Chennai to Dubai: departs at 21:45hrs and arrives in Dubai the next day at 00:30 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

· EK539 Ahmedabad to Dubai: departs at 04:25 am and arrives in Dubai at 05:55 am on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· EK571 Kolkata to Dubai: departs at 09:45hrs and arrives in Dubai at 13:10hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Customers in India can book these flights on emirates.com or via travel agents.