Empowering deprived communities with education key to inclusive growth

A huge gap between students’ enrollment in senior secondary schools and higher education institutions (HEIs) exposes serious chinks in our socio-economic policies and political discourse. It is suggestive of the fact about how conveniently we refuse to read the writing on the wall despite knowing its repercussions for the society and the country.

This tendency also puts a serious question mark on our collective claim to the cause of inclusive development where the masses are not deprived of the benefits of higher education in the 21st century where newer technologies and innovations are increasingly underscoring the need for making education more relevant and indispensable.

The statistical appendix of the Economic Survey 2023-24 carried the data on the gross enrolment ratio (GER). It is sourced from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus 2021-22, Department of School Education and Literacy, and All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21. One can easily presume that a majority of MPs, Ministers and other stakeholders in the government and outside must have seriously gone through the pages of the Economic Survey, an important document which is annually prepared by the Union Ministry of Finance with due diligence. If they haven’t, then they must do it now.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total enrolment in senior secondary schools in 2021-22 was 56.7 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh 53.7 per cent, Assam 40.1 per cent, Bihar 35.9 per cent, Chhattisgarh 68.1 per cent, Gujarat 48.2 per cent, Haryana 75.5 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 94.1 per cent and Jammu & Kashmir 53.2 per cent.

Now, let us look at their GER in higher education in 2021-22. A state as vibrant as Andhra Pradesh has 36.5 per cent GER in higher education, Arunachal Pradesh 36.5, Assam 16.9 per cent, Bihar 17.1 per cent, Chhattisgarh 19.6 per cent, Gujarat 24 per cent, Haryana 33.3 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 43.1 per cent and Jammu & Kashmir 24 per cent respectively.

One wonders how they are going to bridge the colossal gap between GER in senior secondary schools and in higher education in the years to come. As per the official data, GER in higher education in Jharkhand in 2021-22 was pegged at 18.6 per cent, Karnataka 36.2 per cent, Kerala 41.3 per cent, Ladakh 11.5 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 28.9 per cent, Maharashtra 35.3 per cent, Manipur 35.4 per cent, Meghalaya 25.4 per cent, Mizoram 32.3 per cent, Nagaland 18.8 per cent, Odisha 22.1 per cent, Punjab 27.4 per cent, Rajasthan 28.6 per cent, Sikkim 38.6 per cent, Tamil Nadu 47 per cent, Telangana 40 per cent, Tripura 20.7 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 24.1 per cent, Uttarakhand 41.8 per cent, West Bengal 26.6 per cent, A&N Islands 22.6 per cent and Chandigarh 64.8 per cent.

The overall scenario is quite disturbing, as poor GER in higher education can have significant repercussions for a country like India, where a large youth population holds the potential to drive economic and social progress.

Low GER limits the skilled workforce that is needed for industries and innovation, stalling economic growth and reducing competitiveness in the global market. It exacerbates inequality, as marginalized groups, particularly women and rural population, often miss opportunities for upward mobility. Furthermore, abysmal GER also will result in underemployment and a persistent gap between available jobs and qualified candidates. This scenario can lead to a demographic dividend turning into a liability, weakening societal progress and economic resilience. Moreover, I can vouch for the fact that India’s low GER in higher education is largely because marginalized communities like OBCs, SCs, and STs cannot enter the seats of learning in proportion to their population. Despite affirmative action policies, they face systemic barriers such as poverty, inadequate access to quality primary education, and social discrimination, preventing them from securing seats in premier institutions.

This exclusion perpetuates a cycle of limited opportunities, unemployment, and underdevelopment among them, weakening their socio-economic mobility. At the same time, as a nation we also suffer from the loss of potential talent that could contribute to innovation and progress. Hence, we need robust policies that enhance accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity in higher education while bridging the quality gap at foundational levels. It remains to be seen how the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) helps us in enhancing the GER in higher education in general and that of marginalized communities in particular. The policy’s target to raise GER to 50 per cent by 2035 emphasizes inclusivity, aiming to bridge educational gaps for marginalized communities through initiatives like flexible entry and exit options, vocational training integration, and financial assistance. Introduction of multidisciplinary institutions in underserved regions and the focus on equity scholarships could significantly enhance access for underprivileged groups. While the framework is progressive, its success in uplifting GER for marginalized communities will ultimately hinge on coordinated efforts by policymakers, educators, and civil society to ensure no one is left behind.

In India, where OBCs, SCs, and STs collectively represent a significant portion of the population, it is imperative for state governments to adopt a proactive approach in addressing educational disparities. Despite decades of Independence and various affirmative action policies, a substantial number of families within these communities remain without a single graduate, perpetuating cycles of socio-economic marginalization. Provincial governments must intensify efforts to identify such families, leveraging tools like community surveys, localized data collection, and grassroots outreach programs. Tailored interventions like scholarships, mentorship programs and accessible higher education facilities, should be prioritised if the endeavour is to bridge this gap.

Empowering deprived communities through education is not just a matter of equity but a cornerstone for inclusive national progress, fostering dignity, self-reliance, and socio-economic mobility for millions.