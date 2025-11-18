Empowering student athletes and elevating performance nationwide

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup India grassroots sporting initiatives, with more than 200,000 students from over 2,500 schools participating this year. The programme has turned playgrounds, beaches, courtyards and even closed streets into makeshift arenas, giving children accessible spaces to explore running, jumping and throwing events.

Designed to promote physical literacy and encourage long-term athletic development, the initiative focuses on providing equal opportunities to children from diverse backgrounds. Its structured yet simple format has enabled first-time participants to gain confidence while learning goal-setting and self-improvement. Teachers report marked progress in students’ speed, endurance, coordination and overall interest in physical activity. Many children who had never engaged in competitive sport are now participating with enthusiasm and discipline.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, serving as the event’s ambassador, praised the growing momentum. “Seeing so many children approach athletics with excitement and freedom is incredible. These competitions help them understand their capabilities and push their limits. That’s how future champions are shaped,” he said.

Beginning November 1, the initiative will shift focus to 13 Regional and Grand City Finals across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. These events will offer young athletes a professional competition environment, giving many their first experience in a formal arena — a key stage in developing confidence and competitive readiness.

As efforts intensify across India to strengthen grassroots sports and promote healthier lifestyles, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup is being viewed as a strong example of community-driven impact, helping children move more, perform better and build belief in their potential.