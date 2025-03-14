Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

Poultry India/IPEMA marked International Women’s Day 2025 with a special event honouring women’s contributions to the poultry industry. Bringing together entrepreneurs and industry leaders, the event highlighted challenges, achievements, and opportunities for women in the sector. Speakers emphasized the need for inclusivity and leadership roles for women. IPEMA President Mr. Uday Singh Bayas reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting women through mentorship and resources. The event successfully fostered networking, knowledge-sharing, and empowerment, reinforcing Poultry India/IPEMA’s dedication to a more inclusive poultry industry where women can thrive and lead.