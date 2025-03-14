  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
x
Highlights

Poultry India/IPEMA marked International Women’s Day 2025 with a special event honouring women’s contributions to the poultry industry. Bringing...

Poultry India/IPEMA marked International Women’s Day 2025 with a special event honouring women’s contributions to the poultry industry. Bringing together entrepreneurs and industry leaders, the event highlighted challenges, achievements, and opportunities for women in the sector. Speakers emphasized the need for inclusivity and leadership roles for women. IPEMA President Mr. Uday Singh Bayas reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting women through mentorship and resources. The event successfully fostered networking, knowledge-sharing, and empowerment, reinforcing Poultry India/IPEMA’s dedication to a more inclusive poultry industry where women can thrive and lead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick