Empowering youth holds the key to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

Like with any nation, youth are the backbone of our country. To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we need to imperatively channel their energy and potential in the right direction. They must be safeguarded from complacency and discouraged from engaging in unproductive or harmful activities. As the foundation of society, they are the driving force behind positive change and the harbingers of hope.

Every youngster - regardless of gender, caste or religion -should be nurtured as a valuable asset and empowered to evolve into productive human capital. Their role is pivotal in shaping an inclusive and progressive Viksit Bharat, built on the pillars of equality, justice, fraternity, inclusivity, and liberty, as stipulated in our Constitution.

It is our collective responsibility to equip and guide them in creating a tolerant, compassionate, and harmonious society – one where no individual is judged or marginalized based on his caste, colour, region, or language.

Who are the youth? These include those in the 15-29 years age-group and comprise nearly 40 per cent of the country’s population. As the most vibrant and dynamic segment of society, they represent the nation’s most valuable human resource. With their boundless potential, they have the power to drive progress and innovation.

In absolute numbers, this translates to nearly 56 crore young people.

But are we doing enough to equip them with the necessary skills for meaningful employment? Do we have a well-structured, effectively implemented strategy to utilise their energy toward positive socio-economic development?

Unfortunately, the answer appears to be no, and worse, there seems to be a lack of urgency or intent to create one. As a result, youth and their energy are being lost at a time when India is aspiring to compete with the world’s leading economies, including China, which is singlehandedly challenging the trade hegemony of the United States of America.

It remains to be seen how many youth are getting higher education in our country. In India, the typical age for students entering college is around 18 or 19 years. Our total gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education is deemed to be less than five crore. This means that many young people are not getting into colleges and universities. It is also self-explanatory as to how many students from weaker sections of society such as SCs, STs and OBCs drop out instead of enrolling themselves in seats of higher learning. A very small percentage of them are able to acquire quality higher education.

It is an alarming situation where most of those from deprived social groups, who account for nearly 85 per cent of the country’s total population, are not getting higher education even after nearly eight decades of Independence.

Recently I went to my native place in Bihar. I was shocked to see youth sitting idle. The subsequent interactions with them were quite disturbing.

Devoid of formal education or relevant skills, they were of no use. As per the report of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 released by the Union Education Ministry on January 28, 2025, Bihar’s GER in higher education is pegged at 17.1 per cent. However, as of 2021, Bihar’s population was 12.67 crore. More than half of the state’s population is under 25 years of age. The state has a large number of young people, which can lead to economic growth but in vain. The only option before them is to work as daily wagers or migrate in search of greener pastures. Since the land in Bihar remains the prized possession of a few percentage of people from the so-called high caste Hindus and Muslims, most others are either landless or have little land to bank upon.

Interestingly, the population of upper castes in Bihar as per the survey conducted by the state government is only 10.6 per cent — Brahmins 3.7 per cent, Rajputs 3.4 per cent, Bhumihars 2.9 per cent and Kayasthas 0.6 per cent.

However, extremely backward classes (EBCs) constitute the largest portion at 36 per cent along with the other backward classes at 27 per cent, which amounts to 63 per cent of the total 13.07 crore population of the state. Together they constitute the socially hefty segment of backward classes. Muslims constitute 17.7 per cent of the state’s population, including EBC and ‘upper caste’ Muslims. Unfortunately, their share in the state’s opportunities, facilities, privileges, resources and responsibilities is negligent.

The survey also revealed that 3.5 per cent of the state’s population is working in other states. The break-up: general category 5.68 per cent, backward classes 3.30 per cent, EBCs 3.3 per cent, SCs 2.5 per cent and STs 2.84 per cent. A major chunk of people belonging to the general category live abroad or are in other states for studies. Only around 9.14 per cent of people from backward classes, 4.44 per cent of EBCs, 3.12 per cent SCs and 3.53 per cent STs are graduates. As the writingon the wall makes it crystal clear, the state and central governments must come together to frame and implement short term and long-term policies with full-force to empower youth and bridge the ever-increasing socio-economic gaps.

There can be multiples options but I will recommend a skill development centre in every 10+2 school; complete overhauling of school education up to higher secondary where 75 per cent attendance should be mandated; extra tutorial classes for the students aspiring to get into medical and engineering colleges through clearing relevant entrance tests; separate entrance tests for state’s engineering and medical colleges either in English or the state’s principal local language like Hindi in Bihar, Punjabi in Punjab; revival of cottage of industries; food processing units respective areas, and so on. We must remember that Dr. B.R.Ambedkar’s goal of annihilation of caste cannot be achieved by closing our eyes to the existence of caste and caste-based inequalities.

I would also like to quote President Droupadi Murmu, who in her address at the convocation of Panjab University, Chandigarh, on March 12 said: “It is the duty of all youth to contribute significantly to the development of the country and its citizens. Capable youth like you must work for the backward and underprivileged sections of the country...While moving towards your goals, you must keep in mind that you must extend a helping hand to those who have been left behind in the journey of development and bring them forward. Only then will inclusive and sustainable development be possible. I am confident that you will live up to the expectations of the country and society.”

Will we take our President’s words seriously? I have my fingers crossed.