Encore-Alcom sets up doors plant in Gujarat

Hyderabad: Encore-Alcom, a city-based leading aluminum doors and windows manufacturer, has announced that its new manufacturing plant, the India’s first facility with auto robotic technology, started operations in Surat, Gujarat.

The manufacturing unit is spread over 1,84,000 square feet and employs 500 people. The company is investing Rs60 crore in this plant in a phased manner.

“We used German technology for the state-of-the-art new plant, which has a capacity to produce 35,000 square feet per day. We will showcase our latest and innovative products at AceTech trade fair scheduled from January 24 at Hitex in Hyderabad,” said Avuthu Shiva Koti Reddy, founder and Chairman & Managing Director of Encore Woodcrafts.

So far, the company successfully executed 3,500 projects including several projects in the US, UK, Dubai and Europe.

"Our products are on par with the world’s leading companies in this segment as we have our own world-class R&D and collaborated with Italian designers" said Jayanti Bhai Patola, Director of Alcom.

The company achieved a record by manufacturing 20-foot sliding door, which is the largest in India in terms of height and width, said Shiva Koti Reddy. ‘We also installed a sliding door weighing 3.6 tonnes in a project. Our company designs sliding doors in such a way that even three-year-old child can easily operate them. The doors and windows manufactured by us lend a special attraction to the newly established restaurants, cafes and outlets across India and abroad,” he explained.